Why I treat bandits, by Katsina health worker

A health worker in Katsina, Katsina state, Murtala Umar, Monday evening, said he had been providing treatment and drugs to bandits with gunshot wounds even though he knew they were criminals.

Speaking to journalists at the state Police Command headquarters in Katsina where the police paraded him, Murtala, said the bandits gave him no choice but to cooperate with them.

Murtala, 34, owns a patent medicine store in Tashar Yar Alewa in Danmusa local government area of the state.

His community is one of the worst-hit by bandits’ attacks but he was never a victim, which attracted the suspicion of other residents who alerted the police.

“I studied at the College of Health and Technology in Kankia, but I have not been working. The bandits usually come to my shop to seek my assistance which I oblige and they pay me accordingly,” he said.

He said he knew they were bandits but because they always came with guns, he had no option than to follow them.

“I regret my actions now and I will never do that again,” he said.

Murtala confessed to providing “all sorts of medical services” to the bandits