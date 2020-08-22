Why I visited Obasanjo – Tambuwal

Sokoto state governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, Saturday described former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as an elder statesman, whose advice and contributions on governance would remain relevance to the development of Nigeria.

Tambuwal, according to a statement by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, spoke when he paid an unscheduled visit at the Pent House residence of the former President, located at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

According to Tambuwal, Obasanjo would continue to remain still relevant for consultations on issues of governance and challenges of the country.

The governor, the statement disclosed met with Obasanjo behind closed-doors.

Tambuwal who arrived Obasanjo’s residence at about 2.30pm and left at 3.30pm was accompanied by eight of his aides.

After about an hour meeting behind closed-doors with Obasanjo, the governor hinted that they had a successful parley and he was happy that the elder statesman was in high spirit despite the Convid-19 pandemic atmosphere.

Tambuwal said, “You know Baba is our leader, statesman. And it is always good for us to come around to see how he is doing, pay homage and consult him on very many issues of governance, that is why we have come this afternoon. And, we brought him the greetings and felicitations of the good people of Sokoto state.

“We shall continue to learn from him, drink from his wealth of experience and fountain of his knowledge and wisdom on issues of governance and challenges of today. We prayed that God Almighty shall continue to give him good health as I have met him today, and may him and all of us survive this Covid-19 pandemic.”

On governance in Sokoto state, the governor spoke on efforts of his administration restore permanent stability after recent outbreak of banditry.

“We are reestablishing peace in the northern part of the state, where we have been having challenges of banditry.

“Peace is returning and people are back to their farms and villages. Those of us in the IDPs camps are back in our homes and villages now. We are doing our best as a state government to ensure that we engender security. And we are doing our best to provide development and employment for our people,” Tambuwal disclosed.