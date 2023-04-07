Why I want to be Reps speaker – Kalu 



Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has outlined reasons for his interest in the speakership of the House of Representatives.



He said he would be making his formal declaration for the race soon in a chat with journalists in Abuja.



As member representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia state, Kalu has formally declared his intention to join the race for the position of speaker of the 10th Assembly, with a promise to ensure parliamentary independence if elected.



Kalu, who doubles as incumbent Chairman House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, gave the assurance during a media chat with Parliamentary Correspondents in Abuja and said Nigerians need a speaker that has the capacity to achieve cohesion, national unity, inclusiveness that will bring everybody together for the purpose of achieving prosperity for the nation.

He assured that he has the capacity and competence to lead the Green Chamber having served meritoriously as the spokesman of the 9th assembly and other positions.

“Nigerians are looking for a speaker that will increase what I call parliamentary sovereignty where the motions, the resolutions and independence of the arm of government would be showcased better than 9th assembly,” he said.

