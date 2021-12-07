Why I want to become APC national youth leader – Ameen Amshi

Ameen Anshu has stated his intention to contest and become the national youth leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) during its forthcoming election.



The 28-year-old native of Yobe state in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna said he wants to vie for the position in line with the popular belief that the future belongs to the youth, adding that now the future has come.

“The future that they said belongs to the youth has come. It is here. It is now. I ask the party members to trust me with your future as youths of the APC and Nigerians. My heart is sincere, and my intentions are true.





“I also ask that you join hands with me, that together we may unleash the fullness of Nigeria hidden in her young people.

“My firm and unshakable belief that the Nigerian youth is vastly underserved, underestimated, and underutilised in the Nigeria project informed my decision to run for the office of the National Youth Leader of APC to build on the commendable work done by the current leadership.



“I want to help build bridges between our youth and our elders, between young citizens and their leaders, between our genders and between youths of different ethnicities, faiths, and social classes.

“I want to help guide our youth within the party and in the nation at large to utilise their numbers, to coalesce their talents, aggregate their energy, navigate their differences, and ultimately unleash their power to birth the Nigeria of our dreams.

“If I am elected, I will work to rebuild the youth structure, party wide. I will collaborate with state and ward youth leaders nationwide to create an effective safety net for party members wherever there is an APC office anywhere in the nation,” he said.

