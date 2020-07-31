Why I won’t work against Idoma – Suswam

A former governor of Benue state and senator representing Benue North East, Gabriel Suswam, has said he is not and will never work against the interest of the Idoma.

Suswan, who stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja, said his demand that one of the ambassadorial nominees, an Idoma be stepped down recently was not because he does not like the Idoma.

He said “It was not on the basis that I don’t like Idoma but that I am fighting for my zone. That is the essence of representation in that place.”

He said he spoke against the nomination because it was lopsided against his senatorial zone, saying his love and interest for the people was manifest when the he was governor of the state between 2007 and 2015.

“Now, the issue of ambassadors, when they brought first ambassador – a carrier ambassador – there are a lot of Tiv people who are high up, I protested. I said no.

“You recall that when I was governor, there were three career ambassadors, some I bought them vehicles. There were all Idoma, only one none career ambassador that was Tiv. As governor, I had more powers then to kick against it but I didn’t. Most of those people are very close to me. Those Idoma ambassadors were the closest.

“That is the politics of the National Assembly. And so my comment on this issue is no way to be interpreted as Suswam not liking Idoma. Because as governor, I showed clearly that these are part of my people in terms of appointment, in terms infrastructure and so on. I cannot come to the National Assembly and hold a different view or different disposition.”