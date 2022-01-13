Why IGR is low in Zamfara – Board chair

Chairman Zamfara State Internal Revenue Service, Alhaji Akilu Muhammad Dama, has attributed low internal revenue generation in the state to lack of awareness among tax payers.

Speaking at a press conference on the activities of the board, Wednesday, Alhaji Dama said the level of tax defaulters among business entities in the state, which led to low internally generated revenue in 2021 called for serious concern.

“It is unfortunate that majority of our people who ought to pay their tax don’t know the function and significance of Zamfara State Internal Generated Revenue Service; so we shall do everything possible to use our modern technology to enhance the state IGR this year,” he said.

He said in 2021 the state House of Assembly mandated his board to generate the sum of N5.5 billion as IGR but only N3.5 billion was realised.

According to him, this year, the state assembly mandated his board to generate N11 billion, pointing out that he would do everything practicable to ensure that the state gets a better deal on IGR in 2022.

“We shall strive to organise awareness campaign strategy through jingles, media and advocacy to our teeming business organisations on the significance of tax payment in order to have more IGR this year,” he said.

He further noted that the IGR if realised could be use by the state government to provide basic amenities for the good citizens of the state, particularly in the area of healthcare delivery services, education, provision of portable water, security, road network among others.

The chairman urged tax payers to always pay their tax as at when do, for the development of the state and socio-economic growth.

He strongly warned that the board would not condone any act of default in tax payment among tax payers, stressing that anyone found wanting would be sanctioned according to the law.

Alh Dama commended the Zamfara state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle for the unflinching support given to his board to attain huge success.