Why Ihedioha quit Imo governorship race – PDP group 

A pressure group in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Action 2023, has revealed that the former Imo state governor,Emeka Ihedioha, dumped his guber ambition over unfair and unjust treatment meted on him by the leadership of the party.

PDP Action 2023, in a press statement signed by its chairman, Rufus Omeire, said the removal of former national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, is a plot to deny Imo state of a potentially good governor.

It noted with sadness that Ayu turned a blind ear to all protestations for a fair process, adding that Ihedioha apparently decided not to dignify the skewed process with his participation.

The group said the shocking announcement by Ihedioha that he has opted out of the race, has left Imo PDP and indeed the people of Imo state despondent and helpless.

The group cautioned that the only fair thing for PDP to do, at this stage, is to open the process for another credible candidate to join the race in Imo state.

PDP Action 2023 expressed surprise that the national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who was himself screened as an aspirant, later on signed the clearance certificate of the successful aspirants including himself.

The group added that Senator Anyanwu has a moral and legal duty to resign his office as national secretary to avoid a severe conflict of interest, saying that such is the only way to assure of a level playing field for all contestants.

