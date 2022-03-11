Why I’ll give my new wife generous wedding – Bashir Maishadda

Bashir Maishadda hails from Kano, from the famous Abdulkarim Maishadda family. He joined Kannywood about 10 years ago, but today he is not only one of the popular producers in Kannywood, he is very rich and well connected. ALIYU ASKIRA engaged him in this brief interview.

Background

Before now I was finding it difficult to get a good director to direct my films. I am a very good friend of Kannywood ambassador Ali Nuhu. I had planned to get married about four years ago and at that time I had two Kannywood actresses in mind. They are Aisha Aliyu Tsmaiyya and Hassana Muhammad, but unfortunately Tsamiyya got married two weeks ago, and in the next few days I will take Hassana Muhammad to the altar.

Bashir, you have added more flesh these days; what is the secret?

I was thinking that you were going to say I was getting so skinny; this is because I am too busy preparing for my marriage to Hassana which I told you about four years ago.

Before we talk about the details of the marriage, let’s recall that you were in a crisis with Sarki Naziru; what actually was the problem?

My marriage is coming up in a few days’ time and as a friend or elder brother or even a father, that’s if you will accept that, the Naziru issue shouldn’t have been the one you should be talking about now. This is because that matter has been settled. So, let’s talk about the issues at hand. I have found a beautiful girl and I am ready to spend millions of Naira like a mad man to make her happy. So far, you have seen our pre-wedding pictures on social media including 13 assorted expensive boxes and all of them carry expensive materials.

So, what happened? Why didn’t you marry Tsamiyya again?

I am extremely happy for her because after all these years she finally married a man of her choice. I never dated Aisha Tsamiyya. I only used to commend her character and beauty. She is extremely friendly, successful in her acting career and later a business lady. People look at us in Kannywood as people that are morally corrupt. That is why I will marry from the industry. If you people outside will not marry our girls we will marry them.

So, how rich is Abubakar Bashir Maishadda?

I thank God that my businesses are improving on a daily basis. Kannywood is now rich and we have good actors and directors here. Please after my wedding come and have a detailed interview with me. I will keep talking until you are tired.

Why did you arrange a pre-wedding show on social media?

The world is changing so fast now; so allow us to also change with it. I cannot take her or touch her in an uncompromising place, but c’mon I have paid her dowry. You could see that when we were dancing she was very shy. Please take things the way they come.