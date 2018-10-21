Why I’m in Edo North senatorial race –Momoh

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo North senatorial candidate in the 2019 polls, Momoh Abubakar has again challenged the incumbent Senator,Francis Alimikhena to a debate with a view of showcasing their achievements as the representatives of the area, rather than engaging

in frivolity.

Abubakar Momoh’s Head of Media campaign organization, Mr. Ogbode Izuagbe stated this in reaction to a statement credited to DG of Senator Francis Alimikhena, Mr. Lucky James calling on Abubakar Momoh to resign from politics or be disgraced.

Izuagbe alleged that the appointment of Lucky James as his DG was a sad reminder of how Alimikhena who is of Etsako ethnic group had alienated Akoko-Edo and Owan ethnic groups through his nepotic actions in the three years he was in the senate.

He described the call for his withdrawal from the election by Alimikhena’s campaign organization as unfortunate and advised the group’s DG to purge himself of moral and integrity burden.

Izuagbe insisted that Abubakar Momoh’s pedigree and achievements as two-term member of the National Assembly were visible for all to see.

He said: “Probably, Mr. Lucky James has quickly forgotten that the then Edo state House of Assembly had to drop him as a commissioner nominee based on his antecedent on morality and integrity background.

