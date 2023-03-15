Why Imo is experiencing blackout – EEDC

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has attributed the lack of electricity supply currently experienced in Imo to industrial action by the organised labour in the state.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said in a statement recently in Enugu that the development had led to the shutting down of our source of supply, leaving us with no energy to distribute.

According to Ezeh, as a result, all our customers in Imo have been without electricity supply.

He said: “EEDC wishes to inform her esteemed customers in Imo that the loss of supply currently being experienced is as a result of the industrial action by the organised labour union in Imo .

“We understand the inconveniences this situation will cause our customers, and we are hopeful that the issue will be resolved within the shortest possible time so we can restore supply to our customers.

“We, therefore, appeal to our customers to be vigilant and ensure the electricity infrastructure serving them is not attacked by vandals who may want to take advantage of the situation to attack and vandalise electricity facilities.”

The EEDC spokesman noted that the company remained committed and working assiduously to deliver improved services to Imo and other areas of its franchise coverage areas in the country.

