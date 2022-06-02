Why insecurity festers in Nigeria – SDP presidential candidate

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has blamed the federal and state governments for prolonged shades of insecurity in the country.

According to Adebayo, it is governments measure to distract Nigerians while the officials of government loot the resources.

Prince Adebayo said this on Thursday, when he gave a lecture on the “Economic Imperatives for Sustainable Nigeria.”

Prince Adebayo who said, “The reason why Boko Haram bodies are walking around is because those integral political entities, have allowed the rest of the country to them and allowed them to walk, when they don’t want to talk about them, they will not talk about that. I can tell you that.”

“If the president of Nigeria wants to eradicate Boko Haram in 20 days, he will eradicate Boko Haram in 20 days; if he does not want bandits in seven days, there will be no bandits. If the President of Nigeria doesn’t want one chance in Abuja. There will be no one chance in Abuja in five days.

“Those problems are there to send you to pray in mosques and churches. They just want to keep you busy while they steal from the coffers.”

The SDP presidential aspirant pointed out that Nigeria was first registered as an economic entity, before it became a political entity.

He said Nigeria was incorporated in London as economic space by the Royal Niger Company (RNC) and was secured with the West African Frontier Force (WAFF) before its transmutation to a political entity.

However, the attitude of its political leadership was to run the state more of an economic entity while it deliberately frustrated efforts to harness her economic potentials for the public good as demanded in section two of the Nigerian Constitution to attain the greatness that it was naturally endowed to become globally.

He said everything centered around the security and safety of the political and economic entity of Nigeria, thus, any solution to insecurity was sufficient to kick start a change which the 2023 election provided Nigerians in its usual four year cycle for elections.

Prince Adebayo said most problems that we face in society have to do with economics. If our politics is the politics of our economics, a lot of it is about our economic insecurity or how economic insecurity leads to other insecurities. If we are talking about power rotation, whatever we talk about, economics is in the background.

He noted that it was very disappointing to many Nigerians that people who bought form to change the narrative quitted to remain ministers in a failed system that confronted the challenge.

He urged Nigeria s to be ready to partner with a vision that would lift the nation by reworking the concepts of state following the dictates and expectation of the Nigerian Constitution as against leaving the nation to being run as an economic entity set to serve the interest of the few persons in power.

Adebayo said Nigeria has huge resources that make her people wealthy even at birth but lack of intelligent leadership enmeshed with character and value to turn things around.

He said: “I will deal with Nigeria as an economic entity as an economic enterprise. Why is Nigeria an economic enterprise? Making a lot of income but declaring a loss?

“Nigeria is like a bank that every year collects a lot of money and they declare loss every time, no matter what happens, they declare loss. But those who are managing it are getting richer.” That has to change, he told the audience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

