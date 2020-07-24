Why insecurity persists in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Friday said insecurity in Kaduna state was being perpetrated by criminals that have been killing, kidnapping people and rustling cattle in the North-west.

He said “the criminality of the bandits gets coated with ethnic and religious colouration when it affects communities in the southern parts of the state, where it tends to exacerbate communal tensions and pitch people who have lived peacefully together against each other.”

El-Rufai said his administration had taken major steps to secure the area, including ensuring that a military base was opened in Southern Kaduna along with two mobile police squadrons, for enhanced security presence in the area.

Addressing journalists Thursday night, the governor said, “Attacks by bandits are not localised to a single part of the state. These criminals attack people irrespective of their religion or ethnicity and they have been perpetrating their reign of terror in Giwa, Birnin Gwari and parts of Igabi local government.

“These bandits operate mostly in Katsina, Zamfara and Niger states and their attacks in those states are seen and reported as criminal activity, but these same attacks are perceived differently when they occur in Southern Kaduna and are invested with ethno-religious colourations.

“When bandits attack in Southern Kaduna, security reports show that youths from the affected communities have often responded by mobilising to attack Fulani communities in their area whose members share the same ethnicity with the presumed bandits, even though many Fulani communities are also themselves victims of the bandits, in Kaduna state and elsewhere.

“The problem is worsened by the response of Fulani communities who often resort to self-help when they are attacked, neglecting to report to traditional authorities or security agents to resolve the matter, opting instead for revenge. This is how the cycle of attacks, revenge and reprisals occur in Southern Kaduna.”

The governor said further that a dispute over a farmland was identified as a trigger of the May 1992 crisis, and that such dispute flared up on June 5, 2020. The intervention of community leaders was believed to have contained tensions until violence broke out again on 11 June 2020.

According to him, it is right for government to initiate the White Paper process as part of a comprehensive approach to solve the problem in Zangon Kataf LGA and restore peace in the area.