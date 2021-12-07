Why Isaac Bholu is different from the role I play in Skits as “KUDUS” – Babatunde

Ojo Boluwatife Babatunde who is popularly known as Isaac Bholu is a popular Instagram comedian, actor, and investor.

Born and raised in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, Isaac Bholu is the first child with two siblings.

After completing his primary and secondary education at Smart Kiddies College and Ariyo International College respectively, Isaac Bholu moved on to the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) where he would discover a career path outside education.

It was during his stay at FUNAAB in 2015 that Isaac discovered a passion for comedy and when his school went on strike under the auspices of ASUU that year, Isaac began producing comedy skits.

The first video Isaac Bholu shared on Instagram received hundreds of positive recommendations and Isaac Bholu saw an opportunity to do more.

He became committed to his skit production and today, he is reckoned as one of Nigeria’s foremost comedy content creators with a large, growing fanbase.

Anyone who follows Isaac Bholu religiously would have observed the ambiguity in roles and characters the comedian portrays with each video. For Isaac sticking to one character during the production of his videos is a difficult challenge and since he is getting fans thrilled with each release he sees no need to be limited and capped.

Recently, he began to portray a career called “KUDUS” and while we can dismiss this character as one of the many characters that Isaac portrays, it seems to be most preferred by Isaac and the comedian has cleared the air on what seems like a controversial move. He asserted how he takes on different roles but wishes to stick to a particular character going forward.

“It is true that I act in different roles in my comedy skits,” affirmed Isaac Bholu. “I find it hard to take on a particular character but from henceforth I will like to focus on a character called KUDUS. The “KUDUS” character is a dumb guy who loves to eat and I

hope to stick to this character,” he added.

Furthermore, Isaac shared that his original Isaac Bholu character is different from the

KUDUS character. Although, he would be giving priority to portraying himself as KUDUS in more comedy skits, the Isaac Bholu character is not lost as he can switch character roles depending on the inspiration and motivation behind the video he is intending to release.

Fans can only expect the best of entertaining content from the Instagram comedian regardless of the character he portrays. Social media was and is still instrumental to the popularity Isaac Bholu has enjoyed since picking up comedy in 2015. He shared that even though it is seen as a platform for fake life, it has helped him build his brand and he looks forward to accomplishing more with social media.

Isaac Bholu is not deterred about his goals and pursuit despite the hike in the number of comedians breaking into the industry.

He believes that by being consistent and creative, he would stay relevant and there is no doubt in his heart of the validity of his claims.

