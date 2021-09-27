Why Jonathan holds Buhari in high esteem – UPF

Secretary General Universal Peace Federation (UPF)-Nigeria Dr George Ikpot has said former President Goodluck Jonathan continues to hold President Muhammadu Buhari in high esteem because of his belief in the unity and development of the country.

Ikpot stated this weekend in Abuja at a youth training and empowerment programme organised by the Ambassador Peter Orobor Foundation (POF), UPF-Nigeria and Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Mpape Branch.

He said: “After Dr. Jonathan congratulated President Buhari after the 2019 elections, even as a sitting president, some people misunderstood him.

“The international office called us that he (Jonathan) must be honoured and today he is international chairman of the UPF globally and head of all other awardees, comprising both former and serving heads of states.

“He has since been having a good relationship with President Buhari. When President Buhari was to be honoured, we went to him (Jonathan) to help deliver the President (Buhari) letter, he asked us about the speech draft and we said we didn’t have. After some discussions, Dr. Jonathan out of honour for President Buhari said he would draft the President’s speech and take to him.

“This is to show the level of moral standard in him which we should be exhibiting,” he said.

On his part, chairman/CEO, Jingle Bells, Ambassador Peter Ovbokhan Orobor, said he was involved in the programme to show those affected and others that taking to drugs is not going to help but worsen their situation.

“We tried to make them see beyond the demolition so that they can move beyond the demolition and do something meaningful for themselves and the society.

“We are also going to LEA Primary School Karmajiji, Aairport road, to pay the PTA levy of over 200 pupils,” he said.