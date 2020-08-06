Why judiciary needs fiscal autonomy – Diri

The Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has stated the need for fiscal autonomy for the judicial arm of government as it is for the executive and the legislature.

He said this was necessary for democracy to thrive in Nigeria.

Governor Diri stated this at a dinner in honour of visiting chief judges from the South-south region in Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement issued by the chief press secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah said it has become imperative, considering the significant role of the judiciary in building a virile society.

He said: “For the judicial arm to play its constitutional role as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, it must enjoy fiscal autonomy.

“I do not see why the judiciary should not enjoy autonomy. I will continue to be an advocate in ensuring that there is fiscal autonomy of the judiciary as enshrined in the constitution.

“As a product of the judiciary that is noted for honesty, steadfastness and uprightness, if there are no upright judges, I won’t be here as governor of Bayelsa state.”

Diri urged Judges to uphold the tenets of their profession, adding that if democracy would survive in the country, the judiciary was central to its survival.

“If you remove the legislature from democracy, the answer is a military government. Likewise, if you remove the judiciary, then the answer is anarchy. I don’t think that as we keep marching forward, anybody would want a military government or a state of anarchy anymore in Nigeria.”

Justice Abiri lauded the governor and past administrations for their development efforts, which, according to her, has transformed the state and appealed to the governor to carry on with his advocacy for the autonomy of the judiciary, saying it will strengthen democracy.