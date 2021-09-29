Why Kaduna is shutting down telecom services – Official

Kaduna state government on Wednesday directed the shutdown of telecommunications services in the state, in a bid to check influx of bandits from Zamfara and Katsina states,

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, while restating the announcement made by Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Tuesday, in a press conference in Kaduna, also announced ban of all motorcycles across the state for three months.

Governor el-Rufai had in a chat with local broadcast media on Tuesday evening stated that bandits now come into Kaduna state from Katsina and Zamfara to make calls and demand ransom. According to Aruwan, relevant federal agencies have already informed the state government that the processes for telecoms shutdown in parts of the state have commenced.

“I am here to announce the implementation of certain measures to assist the security agencies in parts of the state. Governor Nasir el-Rufai announced in a media chat yesterday (Tuesday) that the state government has formally requested the Federal Government to enforce the shutdown of telecom services in parts of the state identified by security agencies as requiring such measures.

“The relevant federal agencies have today informed the Kaduna state government that the processes for telecoms shutdown in parts of the state have commenced. As part of the steps to address the current security situation in Kaduna state and neighbouring states in the North-West and North-Central regions, KDSG has held several meetings with security agencies to adopt critical measures towards crushing bandits in their identified hideouts.



“The military and other security forces have been carrying out assaults on the identified locations. The state government is advised that certain measures are now necessary to assist the spirited efforts of these security agencies. The following measures become effective from Thursday, 30 September 2021: ..

“The complete ban on the use of motorcycles (Okada), for commercial or personal purposes, for three months in the first instance. Ban on possession of or wielding of dangerous weapons. Tricycles are allowed to operate only from 6am to 7pm. All tricycles must remove all curtains. Movement of all tricycles are restricted from dusk till dawn (7pm to 6am)..

“All vehicles used for commercial transport must be painted in yellow and black within 30 days. Vehicles that are part of ride hailing services are to carry yellow and black stripes. Ban on the sale of petrol in jerrycans or other containers in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru LGAs persists. .

“Other containment measures previously communicated by the Kaduna state government remain in place. These include: ban on felling of trees and forestry activities in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru LGAs, ban on firewood and charcoal transportation and ban on the transportation of livestock into and out of the state. “Others include cessation of weekly markets in the front line local government areas of Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kajuru and Kawo weekly market of Kaduna North local government. The Kaduna state government regrets the severe strain and inconvenience these measures will place on peaceful and law abiding citizens. ..

“The government therefore appeals for the understanding and cooperation of all residents of the affected areas, and indeed across the State. These difficult times have demand that difficult decisions be made. The measures have been adopted purely in the interest of our collective safety and security, and to aid our brave forces in their fight against these mindless criminals. “Too many lives have been lost, and too many families have been shattered. Small groups of wicked persons cannot continue to hold us to ransom, and force us to live in perpetual fear. Once again, the government craves the understanding of all citizens. The hardship we face will be temporary, and we are confident that in the end, it will pay off. Good will prevail over evil,” Aruwan said.