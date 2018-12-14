Why KASU expelled 20 students

Vice Chancellor, Kaduna State University (KASU), Prof. Muhammad Tanko, said that the institution has expelled 20 undergraustes due to various froms of examination malpractices.

Speaking during the combined convocation ceremony of 4,380 graduands on Saturday, at the KASU Convocation Ground, Prof. Tanko explained that the university would not spare any student who indulges in examination malpractices.

“The mission of Kaduna State University is to provide an all-round university education of the highest standard for the development of the individual and state, while inculcating the spirit of love, tolerance, understanding and unity in the state in particular and the country in general.

“Academic development in Kaduna State University is being implemented in accordance with the university academic brief and strategic plan. The university has two colleges, two schools, nine facilities, 51 academic departments, 36 undergraduate programmes and 55 Postgraduate programmes.

“Since inception of the university to date, none of our programmes has ever failed accreditation by National Universities Commission (NUC). NUC has full accreditation. within the period, 16 undergraduates programmes and four postgraduate programmes were accredited by NUC and the programmes obtained full accreditation except one that earned interim accreditation status,” Tanko said.

Tanko, who was visibly happy with the rapid academic development of the institution, further pleaded with the university authority to provide more land to expand the university’s courses and programmes.

“As you are aware, this campus is congested. Literally, there is little or no space for expansion. It is also pertinent to mention that the university is going into its third phase of development, which would entail establishment of more faculties,” he pleaded

