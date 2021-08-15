Why Kuraun should lead Benue



it is indisputable that Benue state is blessed with abundant human and material resources which can be harnessed towards the progress and development of its people. For too long, we have waited for that leadership, that strong personality and above all that leader that would aggregate the positive energy of the people into development in all its ramifications to no avail.

Benue state, indeed, needs a dealer in hope that can lead its people forward. Evidently, the people of Benue state have now realised that if indeed we need to move to the next level and avoid the maladies and blunders of the past, we must move fast. We must accept that the state and her people which is our joint heritage must urgently change the leadership recruitment process which has foisted on us leaders who are in the first place not equipped to tackle the socio-economic and political development challenges of the state.



Leadership, security, development and democracy are interconnected trajectories of what Benue state lacks today and we need to make no mistake about this. If we recognisee that Benue state needs a visionary and committed leadership then there is the urgent need for the people of Benue state to start searching for that leader.



We urgently need to start the process of recognising and recruiting the leader who recognises the fact that one of the challenges confronting Benue state today is the absence of consistent and continuous basis of leadership that can act on shared vision.This failure, the new type of leader we recruit, will acknowledge is responsible for the problems of insecurity, underdevelopment, instability and authoritarianism we face today as a people.

Therefore, as we reawaken ourselves to the realities of the need to jointly recognise, discuss and above all choose a successor for our governor, Chief Samuel Ortom, permit me to please introduce you to the man that has the wherewithal to move our state forward, Dr. Jeff Kuraun, an illustrious son of Benue state.



A patriot par excellence, Dr. Jeffrey Kuraun has almost 20 years post qualification experience in the upstream oil and gas sector, mining and related industry combined.

Prior to his current service in the public sector, he was Senior Seismologist at United Geophysical Company and subsequently as Business Development Manager both at ANS Energy Services and Standards & Baldwin.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Honours degree in Geology & Mining from the University of Jos, Nigeria (1999) and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Field & Well Management (Engineering) from the Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom (2003).

He is an active member of notable professional bodies like the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG).

He won the first prize in the prestigeous Nigerian Mining and Geoscience Society (NMGS)/Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) Award for BSc thesis in Geoscience in Nigerian universities in 1999/2000.



He also holds a Master Class Certificate in Business Administration from London Graduate School and an Honourary Doctorate Degree in Business Management, Specialiding in Oil and Gas from Commonwealth University.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria. He has served in several technical committees and participated in many leadership and management as well as professional trainings, seminars and workshops locally and abroad.



As his contribution to educational development, Kuraun served as external examiner with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and participated in both national and international subject panel meetings for curriculum development, item writing and moderation workshops, and review of the West African Senior Secondary Certificate of Education (WASSCE) syllabus for the subject of mining.

He has contributed to the provision of philanthropic and humanitarian services to the less privileged. He is the founder of the Jeffery Kuraun Foundation, a charity organisation.

Dr. Kuraun is married to Torkwase Kuraun and blessed with two biological children (a daughter, Olivia Afashima and a son, Christopher Sonenter) as well as two adopted sons (Solomon Aondohemba and Godwin Aondohemba)

Benue state is blessed, all they need to do is give success a chance. Benue people must be proud of this gentleman who has beaten the odds of life as his resume attest, to attain attributes that can move our state forward.

This man is a man that believes that a leader is a dealer in hope. He believes that for Benue to grow, leadership must rise to the challenges of times and citizens. I am using this piece to urgently urge our people to step out and support Dr Kuraun in firm convincthon that each has a responsibility to be part of he building block for a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Benue state.

The immediate challenge any incoming governor of Benue state would face is rescuing the state from bad governance, this is a task that must be tackled collectively, including the critical mass of various other groups that cut across age, gender, zones and political political affiliations.



In Benue there is an urgent need to build political coalition in the public sphere, which rise above elders, orientation or an elite conclave, since they can more easily be targeted.This can be avoided if a different strategy is adopted in recruiting leaders to rescue the state through a quiet coalition option aimed at creating a critical mass of support for a common agenda across Benue land with Dr. Kuraun as the pilot. This option must set out a path that is not merely contingent on government house, Makurdi in 2023, important as that may be to some people. But it must seek to be a permanent platform or lobby, even when a more accountable party or governor is elected in 2023 and beyond.

The candidature of Dr. Kuraun would seek to institutionalise this option in our people as it would recreate Benue state image of industry, hardwork, dedication to duty, integrity and togetherness that it can consistently uphold. His candidacy would not change with every wind that blows. Its permanent scheme is to mobilise opinion to build the governmental structures in actualising the people’s set goals without having to change when adventurers of whatever hue barge into or move out of the political system.

Kuraun candidacy is a scheme in meeting the people’s coalitional strategy that he believes we need and cannot be based on the platform of any of the existing political families or persons because they have failed the people severally but on the mass of the Benue people – this is the difference.This is not to say or show that all of the existing political groups would be avoided. Dr. Karaun as a person doesn’t have any political objection to those who would run with him in 2023 as the many, the better.



If merit is placed at the heart of the Benue project and must not seek to create an artificial divide among the Benue people irrespective of where they are from, then i see Dr Kuraun as the next governor of Benue state.

Ameh writes from Abuja.