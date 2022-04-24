Why Kwara is peaceful – Cleric 

A former Grand Khadi of Kwara state, Justice Salihu Olohuntoyin Mohammed, has hailed the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for shunning political thuggery.

He said the prevailing peace in Ilorin, the state capital, was as a result of the deliberate decision of the governor not to indulge political thugs.

Mohammed who spoke in Ilorin during the 2022 Ramadan lecture organised by the Ibagun Progressive Union (IPU)in Okelele area of Ilorin, expressed delight that,” activities of political thugs are no longer visible in the state.

“Today, our people, including the very important personalities are moving freely in Ilorin metropolis without fear of being harassed by thugs .

“Governor AbdulRazaq has showed good example by not indulging or harbouring political thugs as was the practice in the past,” the retired jurist added.

Earlier, the chairman of IPU, Alhaji Kuranga Omomeji Morogun, said that the Ramadan lecture was organised to bring the people of Ibagun/ Okelele community together without any political consideration.

He restated the commitment of the union to the progress and development of Ibagun/Okelele community.

The event was attended by the special adviser to the state governor on Strategy, Alh Saadu Salahu, a community leader and university don, Dr Mohammed Ghali Alaaya, the Alangua of Ibagun, Malam Sakariyau Ilufemiloye, eminent sons and daughters of the community, Imams and Alfas.

Share this:



Telegram

Print

Tweet

WhatsApp

