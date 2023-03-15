Why Labour Party suspended governorship candidate – Official

Following alleged anti-party activities and dissemination of misleading information to members of the public ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial poll, Labour Party in Kwara state has suspended it’s governorship candidate, Basambo Abubakar, indefinitely.

In a press conference in Ilorin on Monday, the governorship candidate had announced that the party formed an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in order to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election.

The State Chairman of the Labour Party, Kehinde Rotimi, Tuesday, said that the party had not aligned with any governorship candidate or political party in the state for the Saturday governorship elections.

The Labour Party chairman, who said the suspended governorship candidate acted against what the party stands for, added that he had no such authority to have announced alignment with any political party in the state.

He also clarified that the electorates should on Saturday vote for the Deputy governorship candidate who has remained loyal, being a joint ticket since the gubernatorial candidate has been suspended.

The party chairman, who enjoined members of the public to disregard the statement credited to its governorship candidate, also said all House of Assembly candidates of the party are still in the race, urging the electorate to troop out en masse on Saturday to vote Labour Party.

