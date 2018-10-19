Why LAUTECH raised tuition fees to N250, 000

The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has formally announced school fees increase by over 100 per cent, commencing from 2018/2019 session.

The university management said the decision was made to meet the present financial realities of the institution.

With new the tuition, returning students who are indigenes of Oyo and Osun states will pay N200,000 while non-indigenes are to pay N250,000.

The new tuition regime is against the N63,500 for returning students who are indigenes of Oyo and Osun states and N72,500 for non-indigenes.

The university authorities announced the increase via students e-mails.

Recall that following the disagreement between the Academic Staff Union of the Universities, (ASUU) and the two owners of the institution, the university management approved an increase in tuition in July 2018.

An official of the university confirmed the increase, saying it was meant to meet the reality of the day.

Meanwhile, students have started to react to the tuition hike as they have reportedly shut down the institutions main campus in Ogbomoso.

LAUTECH was established in 1990 by the government of Oyo and Osun states.

