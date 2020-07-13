Why Magu should clear alleged corruption violations – PDP

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, should answer for alleged issue of corruption and violation of rules.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja, said that Magu must also answer for allegations of victimisation of Nigerians and stealing of recovered funds for which he has been suspended.

According to the former national ruling party, there are insinuations in the public that the alleged indicted EFCC boss had also harassed certain judges to get conviction on cases.

“Similarly, there are several cases of officers and ranks of the commission whose employment in the service were unjustly suspended or terminated,” he alleged.

The PDP recalled that the embattled former EFCC boss had been accused of diversion of recovered funds and secret sale of seized property that required his explanations.

“The PDP also wants an investigation into the alleged connection between the indicted EFCC boss and certain judges handling EFCC cases.

“What Nigerians expect at this time is for the Federal Government to ensure Magu’s prosecution in court.

“Nigerians expect the government to take necessary and decisive steps to restore the integrity of the EFCC.

“This should be done by ensuring that Magu’s replacement as EFCC Chairman is thoroughly screened to avoid similar development in future,” he said.