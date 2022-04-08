Why Ndigbo haven’t got back on track in Nigeria – Okorie

An Igbo political leader and activist, Chief Chekwas Okorie, has said the war against Ndigbo did not end in 1970.

He stated this Friday while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

He said, “There is an orchestrated, well plotted design to exclude Ndigbo from the commanding heights of Nigeria’s economy, bureaucracy and politics,” Okorie told the reporters.

“The marginalisation, exclusion of Igbo people is a well orchestrated plot to make sure that the civil war continues by other means. But not being able to overcome it is as a result of lack of political leadership on the part of Igbo.”

He blamed the “lack of sustained leadership” of Ndigbo for some of the problems being experienced by people of the South-east in the post-civil war Nigeria.

“It was with proper leadership that the Igbo were relevant in the first place. When the leadership was no longer there it destabilised them and they have not been able to get back on track.”

Speaking about his book, APGA and the Igbo Question, he said, “while the book told the story of the making of APGA; how it was founded and the processes that lead to its actualisation, it also tried to dissect the real dilemma of Igbo people which we consider being purely political and could be solved politically.”

According to him, the book will be launched in Abuja on April 28.