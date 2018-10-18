Why NHIS boss was suspended indefinitely – Board

The governing council, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has suspended the Executive Secretary of the scheme, Prof Usman Yusuf indefinitely to pave way for investigation into allegations leveled against him.

The chairman of the governing council, Dr Eyantu Ifenne at a briefing in the scheme head quarter on Thursday said, based on the review of various documents on allegations leveled against him, they have resolved to constitute an administrative panel to investigate and submit their report in the next three months.

“The ES is suspended indefinitely to pave unfettered space for the committee to do thorough investigations into the matter.”

Dr Efene added that approval has been gotten from the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole.

“The council has also resolved that Dr Abubakar Sadiq Adamu immediately step into the acting capacity of the ES to allow activities to run smoothly.”

Prof Yusuf was suspended by the Minister of Health in July, 2017 but was called back by the presidency in February, 2018.

