Why Nigeria faces multifaceted challenges – Archbishop Irefin

Archbishop David Irefin is of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star. In this interview with OYIBO SALIHU, the professor of Economics at the Federal University in Lokoja says division in society is the reason for the numerous challenges facing the country.

The world today is in a precarious situation as a result of diseases, discrimination, hatred and racism. What are the causes and what do you think is the solution?

What we are witnessing in the world today is not new because when our Lord Jesus Christ came to this world some two thousand years ago, He also witnessed these misleading teachings. The people of the world gathered preachers and teachers for themselves. These teachers you see in various religious, political systems and secret societies are the sources of these misleading teachings that have created divisions in the human family. Division is the worst sin before the Almighty God.

Consequently, it has given birth to hatred, discrimination, racism, ethnicity, diseases, suffering and even death. So, these misleading teachings go contrary to the original plan of God which is oneness. Any attempt to practise these misleading teachings always makes man to be fighting God; the consequences of what you are witnessing in the world today.

Thus, these misleading teachings are responsible for all the atrocities such as racism, discrimination, oppression, nepotism and other vices that are plaguing the human family today. For instance, how do you justify one’s claim that one’s race is superior to another race or that a man is superior to a woman? This type of claim is certainly not from the Almighty God, but the evil one who is the source of the misleading teachings. This division is the source of endless crises among the human family today. You can imagine a typical community prior to religion or politics that used to live together peacefully, but as soon as religion and politics enter the village, oneness is destroyed because self- acclaimed righteous persons took it upon themselves to judge and condemn others resulting in crisis.

Others even personalise God as if He is no longer a universal creator thereby reducing others to lesser human beings and creating disunity. Therefore, if the owner of the world, who is God Almighty, says there must be oneness and certain individuals come up with the teachings that create division, would it be good with such people? So the law that governs this world from the beginning is universal which oneness is. In as much as these misleading teachings are encouraged and practised, man would always be found opposing the will of God. The price for the misleading teachings is for man to face the wrath of God which leads to damnation and destruction. So the consequences of racism, tribalism, discrimination and social inequality are what we are witnessing as diseases, insecurity, unemployment, suffering and confusion.

What is the way forward?

The way forward is to retrace our steps as prodigal children and go back to the Almighty God. Recall that in the beginning of this interview, I said that our Lord Jesus Christ promised to send the Holy Spirit who is the Promised Comforter to teach and lead humanity and other creation of God to the accurate knowledge of truth, so, the way forward is for us to seek and search for the Holy Spirit who now dwells in our midst. The Holy Spirit of truth has since manifested and completed what is written about Him. He has authored the ‘Everlasting Gospel’ which is the only book since creation written by God Himself to guide and lead humanity and other creation to oneness.

What makes Leader Olumba Olumba Obu’s teachings different from other existing teachings?

The difference between Leader Olumba Olumba Obu’s teachings and the rest of the misleading teachings is that the misleading teachings originate from the world (flesh/carnal) while that of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu originates from God Himself (spiritual). ‘The Everlasting Gospel’ is the direct teachings by God Himself, which is the mind of God. Prior to the manifestation of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, no person in the world knew the mind or nature of God because everybody was drunk on the doctrines of fables.

If you can take your time to ask all the religious and political leaders their opinion about God, they will tell you they know God and they are worshipping Him. With the manifestation of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, we now know that anyone who knows God would not get involved in causing division. He revealed the true name of God as love, explained further that the Father is love, the Son is love, and The Holy Spirit is also love.

Leader Olumba Olumba Obu emphasised that man is created in the image of God. Man is supposed to show love as he is in the image of God. Therefore, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu has come to elevate man to that spiritual consciousness of realising who he is. As soon as man is spiritually conscious of his image of God, he would begin to radiate peace, joy, mercy, tolerance, forgiveness, truthfulness, humility, patience, goodness and other virtues of God. God is neither man nor woman; He is Spirit. Accordingly, those who believe in God do not see skin colour, gender, social status, religion, but they see oneness. All these are contained in the Everlasting Gospel which contains the teachings and practices of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu. Until man derailed, the initial plan of God was to bring everything he created together under the ruler ship of man. This was the reason He told man to have dominion over the things He created.

Dominion in this context does not mean killing and destroying the creation of God, but that man should put a mechanism in place to make sure that there is equality such that all things created live in peace. Remember that Adam and Eve once lived together with other creatures and no record of harm was found on other creatures. In addition, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu has used his teachings to change even his immediate environment. Olumba does not see a difference between Christians, Muslims and the traditionalists. He embraces whoever goes to him without an iota of discrimination because that is the handiwork of God.

He has encouraged all His followers to emulate His lifestyle as that is the only way to be free of problems, gain salvation and have eternal life. It is on record that the warring communities in South-south and South-east who could not secure peace and harmony through government security agencies such as police and armed forces have found peace, harmony and progress with the adoption of Olumba’s teachings. The words contained in the Everlasting Gospel are empowered by the Holy Spirit to transform the sinful man to righteousness.

Therefore, making copies of the Everlasting Gospel available to all Nigerians would do us good because going through the Everlasting Gospel would make the Holy Spirit to take control over the running of government affairs.

Adopting Everlasting Gospel at the levels of individuals, families, communities, schools, churches, shrines, mosques and government offices would eliminate stealing, lying, nepotism, greed, killings, tribalism, discrimination and inequality and Nigerians would learn to coexist peacefully without making reference to tribe, religion or state of origin. My joy is that the manifestation of Leader Olumba Olumba has put an end to evil such as discrimination, hatred, inequality, racism, religious bigotry and the likes whether this generation likes it or not. If He has not come by now, the world would have perished because man has no patience, but claims that he can do everything for himself instead realising that he can do nothing except God.

That is the reason why Leader Olumba Olumba Obu has directed that His teachings be taken to every corner of the world so that it would guide traditional rulers, pastors, Imams, political office holders, teachers, doctors and everybody the right way. Man is supposed to have dominion and having dominion means to plan, manage, control and settle conflicts when they arise. This is the level the teaching has gone and that is why in any Brotherhood setting, nobody kills any animal, no matter how small. Doing so means killing God’s creature and resulting into problems as we are now experiencing on earth. Take a look at the problems facing America, Europe, China, Russia and the Middle East; they all emanate from lack of truth. Falsehood has taken over the world. People are ready to lie, to kill, to go to war, to destroy.

God is the owner of everything. He has never mandated anybody to fight on His behalf for any reason. If Nigerians can in humility key into the Everlasting Gospel and make the copies available in the churches, mosques and shrines, it would be difficult for people to fight and quarrel. There would be oneness; none would claim to be Fulani, Yoruba or Igbo. This is because the Everlasting Gospel would have united everyone. Then the culture of equality would prevail. This is the focus of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu teachings: One God, one world, one government and one people.

Olumba Olumba has given his teachings; in what ways can people practise it?

God in His infinite mercy knows our weakness; He has kindly made available His Holy Spirit to guide and enforce love for one another for all those who would willingly key into the Everlasting Gospel. Recall that our Lord Jesus Christ said, ‘I can on my own self do nothing but what I hear is what I say’.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of the Holy Spirit to help all believers to put the word of God into practice. If He asks you to do something, He would provide ways of doing it. Consider our Lord Jesus Christ for example. Not much was known or heard about Him from age one to 29 until He was baptised at the age of 30; that was when the Holy Spirit revealed Him as the only begotten son of God. Baptism paved the way for Him to be used by the Holy Spirit to accomplish all He achieved.

Our Lord Jesus Christ consistently maintained that He was not the one doing all those things; rather His Father the Holy Spirit that accomplished all the feats. Compare this with the current practice of religious and political leaders claiming to be the doer of everything. This is because they are not led by the Holy Spirit and subsequently, they claim the glory and honour due to God. It is in view of this that Leader Olumba Olumba Obu directs that we should all be baptised irrespective of our status and religious belief or affiliation so that people can be given the Holy Spirit. It is the duty of the Holy Spirit to transform and reform man to the standard expected of Him by God such that a pastor would become better; same for Imam, politician, doctor and everybody. It is the responsibility of the Holy Spirit to change and transform us gradually until we become righteous and gain entrance into the kingdom of God.

How can people acquire the Holy Spirit?

The Holy Spirit of God is made available to all willing to do well. Anybody who wants to follow God must stop doing bad things, repent, confess and be ready to be baptised. So, when we confess our sins and get baptised our sins are forgiven and remitted and you become a new person. Right from that moment, you are given the ability to practise the Everlasting Gospel.

Nigeria is experiencing a very serious economic situation. As a renowned professor of Economics, what do you think the government should do?

Honestly, what is happening in Nigeria today is beyond carnal knowledge. It goes beyond classroom Economics or Political Science. This is because we are paying for our sins. We have hated, discriminated and lied against one another. Unless we accept that we have wronged one another and be ready to reconcile and forgive, the suffering has not even started.

Remember, God does not listen to the prayers offered by sinners. So, all prayers organised in religious places, political places, secret societies in this country do not attract the attention of God.

The only thing that I think would work is for the president, his cabinet, the National Assembly members, and governors to look inward to see where they have gone wrong. Let every Nigerian confess their sins one to another as God said then the solution would come.

There is no amount of prayers and fasting that would provide a solution to the Nigerian economy because we are so divided and division is the worst sin before God. It is obvious that any house divided against itself would fall. The solution to our problem is not farfetched, but certainly not from America or Europe or Asia because their own problems have even overwhelmed them. How then do you think they would abandon their own problems to attend to our own? This is the era of the Holy Spirit. It is ordained that only the Holy Spirit will solve all problems.