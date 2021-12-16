Why Nigeria must restructure now – Tambuwal

Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal governor of Sokoto state, in this interview with EMEKA NZE and other select journalists, among other issues reiterates the urgent need for Nigeria to restructure, explains reasons for his priority attention to healthcare, education and agriculture in his administration and sundry issues

You have many ongoing projects in the state and you have just about two years to go, is it possible to finish all these projects before leaving office?

Are you worried about the timing or about the resources? Minus any unforeseen development, as we say in late force majure, covid-19 is a force majure and it slowed down a lot of things in the world. Minus any such occurrence, I can assure you, by the grace of God, all of the projects you have seen and those you have not seen are going to be completed by this administration. We have our timelines and that is why we are committed that we have resources to make sure that we complete all of these.

Have you been able to improve Sokoto IGR since you came on board?

Yes we have, it was very low, it has been low not until recently that we did a lot of reforms with the state revenue services and we have new laws and new rates that we are charging and the management has been turned around so the level of awareness has been raised that you have to have more money for government to be able to carry out its responsibilities and the confidence of the people to have a buying in generating revenue has also increased because, of course in the past we were all very well concerned about whether people would agree to introducing new rates or taxes because there wasn’t that confidence that the resources will be judiciously applied, but now because they have seen what we are doing and the prudence of management of resources, this is a state where we don’t owe salaries, we don’t owe pension and we are still doing what we are doing. So members of the public are aware that we are not squandering theirs scarce resources, we are micromanaging, we are managing effectively and judiciously, so they are getting value for whatever taxes they are paying so there trust level in the government has increased.

Sokoto is not indebted for loans obtained and projects are ongoing. Where are you getting the resources?

As I have said initially, the key is planning. One, we had to raise money and part of it is through the management of what we get from FAAC and IGR and some loans that we have obtained from both banks and some financial institutions and most of the loans are payable within the lifespan of our administration and you know that banks and financial institutions hardly give approval for loans unless they are sure that the state is healthy to carry it. In any case, the Debt Management Office (DMO) is there, the Federal Ministry of Finance is there, to do the background check, so it is a combination of resources from the IGR, FAAC and some loans that we obtained.

Are you happy with where Sokoto is on the FAAC table, if you’re not, where will you like to see it?

No state is happy with where it is, not even Rivers and Lagos. So what do you want Sokoto, Nasarawa and Gombe to say? We are all looking for resources. Not even the federal government is happy with where it is, so it is not about Sokoto, it is about what people have been talking about restructuring and devolution of power. We must review the structure, I have said it at the PDP retreat recently, it is our pathway to stability. Federal government must shed weight and devolve more powers and resources to sub-nationals where the people are, states and local governments and that will give less attraction to the center and we will have more stability. The federal government will be dealing with issues of immigration and normal issues that the federal system should be concerned about. What is the business of the federal government with primary healthcare or primary schools not talk of building roads? We must look at all of those issues and that is why in our attempt at the constitution amendment in 2014, we proposed as a House of Representatives certain amendments that could have addressed the challenges of either devolution or restructuring. That would have been settled a long time ago. In that amendment, we said that the offices of the Accountant-General should be separated from the Federation. That would have engendered transparency and more fiscal responsibility and openness but the system now is opaque, fraudulent and people at the center are taking advantage of it. We said the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation should be separated from that of the Minister of Justice, because Minister of Justice is a card carrying member of a political party and an Attorney-General of the federation is supposed not to be a partisan individual. It is not rocket science, we said certain items should be shifted from exclusive legislative list including power, railway and prisons to the concurrent, so that if the states of the South-South, for example, we want to have a rail system within the South-South, they can. In Sokoto, for example, we have not less than four to five sources of energy, solar, wind, Gas, Hydro if you get 20 megawatts energy mixed of each that is 80 megawatts, we don’t need up to that. If we generate, why must you transmit to the national grid, why? If a village can come up with their own electricity system based on solar and service themselves, why not? So we have not sufficiently unbundled the power sector and it is part of restructuring. So all of these, unless we are able to do that, we can hardly really unleash the potentials of this country. With the number of able bodied young men we have, when we talk about security, even to recruit is a problem. As I have said before, must we wait for America to recruit or are we waiting for UK or Russia to recruit and raise the capacity and strength of your armed forces when we have millions of unemployed youths that are ready and willing to join the service and they are prepared. Unless we are able to recall, look at this and do the right thing, we can hardly get it right. So it is not about Sokoto getting lower FACC, if we do what is right, states in Nigeria can actually generate revenue to run their states, that is our target,with Sokoto with the reforms we are introducing in governance.

Are you promising that if you become the president of this country, you will champion all these reforms?

Look, if I become the president of Nigeria, we will drastically move away from the current system and it is all about leadership. Do you imagine what it means if tomorrow President Buhari takes a bill to the National Assembly on State Police, by himself , he takes a copy to the Senate and a copy to the House of Representatives and address them and say please in the interest of this country and for us to engender security i want us to devolve issue of security and loosen up through state police. He should be the chief advocate of his police and his programmes, it is about reaching out. If, for example, the president decides to go round every state of the federation before the budget year, sit down its stakeholders in the states including members of the National Assembly from those states, identify the priorities of that state and come up with a plan, the ones that can be finished within one year takes off and those that can be finished within two-three years in collaboration with the National Assembly members irrespective of the party because we are not talking about party, we are talking about people after winning election, do you know what that will do to this country? If the president identifies the issues and come up with a national plan on those issues, the ones that they can do they do the ones that the state should do they take to state, the ones that is for local government, they take to local government and devolve and give funding, it is all about building trust and engagement and providing leadership and it is achievable.

Is there a reason why you have allocated more funds to education and health?

Yes, you know that the indices on education development in Sokoto state are not very encouraging. We have at the time we came in about 1.6 million out-of-school children and the indices in the healthcare were not also good. So as a deliberate measure to upscale the level and quality of numeracy of eduction in the state, and to address the challenges of out-of-school children and even the challenges of insecurity, because it is when they are out of school that they easily get recruited into all types of criminality. So we decided as a government that we must pay attention and priority to the education sector first, human capital development. Second is healthcare. It is of paramount importance, without a healthy community and healthy society, you cannot go anywhere and as I said, the indices have not been good. At a point in time before we came in, so many of the development partners have written off Sokoto because of their experience with the immediate past administration in terms of collaboration, partnership and working together to address some of these challenges in healthcare. By the time we came in, they saw that we are people that they can do business with and they came back. We assembled expertly both on education, healthcare and agriculture, different teams, most of them from Sokoto state and they advised us. To deal with tertiary education, we set up a committee headed by Prof. Attahiru Jega between Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, he advised us on how to manage our tertiary institutions. So the reports from these committees guided our steps and they are still guiding our steps on what to do in the education, be it at basic level, at secondary level and tertiary level. Prof Attahiru Jega recommended another committee headed by Prof. Harabu who was Vice Chancellor of Usman Danfodio University. The one in healthcare was led by Dr Maisanu, an indigene of the state who was very well experienced and had several times been commissioner of health and had worked with a lot of partners and they advised us on what to do in healthcare. So also in agriculture, so we saw the gaps, we saw the challenges and the need to really do more in education and healthcare. That is why we are consistently prioritising education, healthcare and agriculture in the order.

Sokoto state has attracted massive investment during your administration, what have you done differently to achieve this feat?

When you go to the report on ease of doing business by an outfit of the federal government of Nigeria, Sokoto came second. People did not just wake up one day and saw the variables in place, we did a lot of work in terms of reforms, in terms giving tax holidays, in terms of giving supports to businesses in terms of creating and establishing one of the best on-stop shops in Nigeria where virtually all the agencies, be it federal and state are under one roof. All of these efforts made Sokoto attractive including, of course, giving people lands. Dangote when they came, with all that they have we decided to give them land without pay. OCP the fertilizer plant, we gave them land and they didn’t pay a dime to the government, government paid compensation to the land owners and gave the lands to both Dangote and OCP-Morocco to encourage them. So it is all about policies, it is all about programmers and all about our approach; that is why they are coming here. As I said we have simplified a lot of permits, granting of C of Os. If you can get C of O within 48 hours, what else are you looking for? In some other places, you get C of Os in months and years. The policies are going to remain in place for as long as this administration is there. So we expect more, baring the security challenges, we would have had more investors coming to Sokoto.

What do you consider as your legacy projects?

When we came in, we set out to transform the education sector in the state, healthcare and agriculture, general human capital development and rural development. As we speak, I cannot say exactly but we have exceeded 700 small town and village water schemes for small communities. When we came in there was hardly any local government headquarters that was having pipe borne water, we have so far executed not less than 18 out of the 20 with about 3-5km reticulation in those local governments. We have renovated schools, we have built many more, primary heath centers, general hospitals and we have even introduced another layer by establishing three premier hospitals of 150-bed capacity each in each senatorial district. There is not local government now that has no general hospital, the last will soon be completed. We have now began to go to bigger communities in the local governments outside the headquarters. We are doing four more now and the biggest of them all is the Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital which is bout 1200-bed capacity. So when you talk about legacy projects, if you are talking about physical infrastructure, I will mention the College of Health Sciences, i will mention the flyovers we are doing. Before now, we had only two in the state capital, we are doing three now. I have awarded two and the third one is coming on. We are doing housing estates and diagonestic center, new stadium, indoor sports hall conference center but the one that i may say is dearest to me is the Secondary School in Gudu Local Government which is almost the only local government in Nigeria that had no senior secondary school. The Girls Science Academy which is part of our legacy projects is almost a replica of the one we built in that local government in Gudu. So these are some of the legacy projects including, of course, the Revenue House that we are going to build and several other road projects.

–

Related

No tags for this post.