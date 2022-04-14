Why Nigeria needs me as president – Tinubu 

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Wednesday, said Nigeria needs a courageous leader who would immediately provide solutions to the challenges facing the country.

Tinubu spoke at a one-day parley for serving Speakers and former Speakers and deputies held in Lagos, with the theme: ‘The Legislature, Changing Times and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey.’

The former Lagos governor described himself as the most qualified for President in 2023, adding that his aspiration is for a nation that would not be an index of poverty.

“We have the brilliance, the resources, the focus. We don’t just know how to run the race and take care of the gear of progress,” Tinubu said.

According to the APC leader, he is brilliant, courageous and sound enough to know the solutions to Nigeria’s problems, adding: “Just as I need Nigeria, Nigeria needs me.”

He noted that as governor, he was instrumental to the “changed fortunes” of Lagos, explaining that, “In the face of tyranny, I have survived, struggled for democracy. I have endured the bush path, lived without a family, spent resources.

“To make Nigeria one is a task, and who could do it? I am one. I am the first governor to grant autonomy to the House of Assembly. I survived the non-allocation of local government funds. We didn’t suffer, we didn’t retrench. We made progress out of adversity.

“I inherited N600m as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) with zero allocation from Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC). But we survived and today, Lagos is number one economy.

“That is why I am begging you to do me a favour so that I can do Nigeria a favour.

It is a very challenging time for us in the country and we have to get it right. We need to intellectually interrogate ourselves.” (Premium Times)