Why Nigerian coaches are not respected – Biffo

Coach Abdullahi Biffo of Kwara United has opined that Nigerian coaches are not respected by their employers in the clubs.

Biffo, who spoke at the Personality Interview segment of FCT Football Update, said the coaches are not given the due respect at all. “Many clubs sign coaches, but they don’t respect the terms of the contract. A single mistake, they will immediately relieve the coach of his job. They will not give him the courtesy of interacting with them to discuss the terms of the contract and way out. You can even be in training and hear over the radio that you have been sacked”.

Continuing, the former Abia Warriors gaffer said this gives the coaches problems and affects their health “when you know that you are working on uncertainty, you hardly sleep well, and when you don’t sleep well, your health will be affected. You can sleep in a club today, and wake up in another tomorrow. There is a lot of uncertainty. And the administrators don’t care how you will survive when they kick you out without compensation. The administrators should look at that closely, and always give us all the due respect”.

Biffo however asserted that for the coaches to earn the deserve respect, they must be knowledgeable enough to inculcate such to their players, they must work in synergy with the administrators, and ensure that they provide them with all the needed resources to carry out their programs “when all these are provided, the coaches will ensure that they excel” he concluded.