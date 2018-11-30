Why Nigerians should re-elect Buhari- Kailani

The Buhari National Votes Guards and Awareness (A Kasa a tsare a raka), national chairman, Dr. Kailani Mohammed, has called on Nigerians to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari to enable them continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.



Kailani said President Buhari’s performance in the last three and half years is a source of pride to Nigerians.



“To tell you the truth, the PDP mismanaged Nigeria and its resources but as soon as President Buhari took over in May 2015, discipline was restored.



“President Buhari have done a lot in the areas of security, education, health, agriculture, employment, dredging of River Niger, youth and women empowerment, construction of roads/bridges, enhancement of rail and air transportation among others”, he said.



He said the Buhari administration has revived all the projects abandoned by the PDP claiming that so far 70 percent of these projects have been completed while 30 percent were at various stages of completion.



He urged all to support and cooperation with the President to do more for the country.



Kailani, who is a chieftain of the APC, lauded the party national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshimole, for his leadership and hard work for the party.



He appealed to the members of the APC in the country to remain united and to continue to give support Oshiomhole’s leadership to grow the party.



Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.