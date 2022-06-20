Why Nimrod, Farmtrac made Blueprint influential Northerners’ list

The Project Director of Enviplan International Limited, Engr. Musa Nimrod, and Managing Director, Farmtrac Nigeria Ltd, Engr. Abubakar Sadiq, were nominated among Blueprint’s 100 most influential Northerners for their feats in sports and engineering.

Under the direction of Engr. Nimrod, who is also Project Director for Parkman Nigeria Limited, Enviplan and Parkman were awarded and creditably executed several federal and different state governments’ contracts funded variously by Islamic Development Bank, African Development Bank, World Bank and European Union, while many others are ongoing.

Outside engineering design, process and execution, Nimrod has recorded further achievements in sports especially volleyball where he has been driving the rebirth and resurgence of Nigerian beach and indoor volleyball.

The Chairman of Kaduna Volleyball Association, President of Nigerian Volleyball Federation and Secretary General of Confederation of African Volleyball Zone III has impacted variously in the development of the game within and outside the country.

Engr. Abubakar Sadiq has redefined civil and road construction in Nigeria. The previous domain of foreign construction companies is now being bestride by a local firm using new specialised equipment to achieve top quality jobs of international standards.

The company is now known to complete top quality jobs in record time with added value.

Farmtrac has been awarded several road, earthdam and housing projects in Kaduna and Kano states for World Bank, African Development Bank, Kaduna state government, Danish Government and Central Bank of Nigeria.

The company has equally handled setting up of ashphalt crushing plant for Taraba state government among others.

Farmtrac under Engr. Sadiq does its work with uncommon added value, and human kindness, which set it apart from its competitors.

The company was ever ready to widen the scope, add aspects of the job not included in the scope, if it would improve the job or make it more beneficial for the host communities.

Clients and host communities are increasingly happy with Farmtrac projects.

