Why North East will support Buhari- Kumo

National Coordinator of the Next Level Project, a political campaign group of President Muhammadu Buhari, Honourable Umar Waziri Kumo has stated that people of North East would massively support Buhari’s reelection bid in view of his administration’s impacts on their lives.

Addressing Journalists yesterday after a town hall meeting with politicians and youths of the North East held at Riveredge Hotel, Bauchi, Kumo who is also a Personal Assistant to the President said that the federal government had done much for the zone in the areas of

road construction linking all the six states and the fight against insurgency which has improved the security of lives and property in the sub region.

According to him, agriculture that has been the main occupation of the people of the zone has also received tremendous boost due to the commitment of Buhari’s administration.

“This is evident in the boost in rice production and other staple food that has almost made Nigeria a food sufficient nation,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the APC presidential candidate will win the entire North East in the next election as stake holders had during the town hall meeting resolved to help the group in mobilizing support for the reelection project of Buhari/Osinbajo in 2019.

“They also mentioned youths and women empowerment, the ongoing Mambila Hydroelectric power project and appointing key persons from the zone into sensitive and important positions at the federal level. We have the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Comptroller General of

Customs, SGF, NITDA DG as few examples of what Buhari did for North

East,” he pointed out.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.