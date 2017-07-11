Why Northern monarchs kept mum on Ife clash – Emir of Kano

By Lateef Dada Osogbo

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, yesterday provided an insight into reasons Northern traditional rulers kept mum on the March 8 violent clash between Ife indigenes and Hausa/Fulani settlers. According to him, the monarchs were greatly satisfi ed with the dexterity with which the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, handled the crisis. Sanusi spoke during the presentation of the N50 million cheque donated by Aliko Dangote Foundation to 220 victims of the clash, which took place at the Ooni’s palace in Ife.

While commending the Ooni for the mature way he handled the face-off , Emir Sanusi said it was needless making statements on the incident since the Ooni had already intervened. “We have been asked by several people why we have not made public statement about Ife crisis. I was in Hong Kong and Sultan of Sokoto was in the United Kingdom. But Ooni informed us about it and how he had contacted the police and number of people arrested. “We are both convinced that as a monarch and father, Ooni had done what ought to have been done and that is why we did not make any statement so as to avoid making the issue volatile.

Th e Ooni met me in the UK and we rode in the same car to my daughter’s graduation ceremony. We spent almost two hours during which he gave full details of what happened. “I was here some few weeks ago to see the Hausas, who were aff ected by the crisis. I felt that we should do something to assist the people. I called Aliko Dangote even I feel guilty for calling him all the time there was crisis. So when I came and saw the number of shops burnt and I called Aliko Dangote. Th e manner he responded to humanitarian crises was impressive. Th ere are many wealthy Nigerians and we should remember that our wealth is given to us by God in trust,” the monarch further explained. Responding, Ooni Ogunwusi, while stressing the need for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, urged government to explore collaboration between the traditional institution and the Organised Private Sector to foster necessary socio-economic development and communal peace