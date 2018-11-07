Why operating licenses of 154 MFBs, 6 PMBs were revoked-NDIC

The Managing Director Nigerian Deposit Insurance (NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim said that the operating licenses of 154 microfinance banks and six Primary Mortgage Banks revoked due to their insolvency.

Ibrahim disclosed this in Lagos while addressing stakeholders during the NDIC special day at the 2018 Lagos International trade fair.

The NDIC boss said that the revocation action became necessary due to erosion of their capital base, poor liquidity, inept management, as well as some insiders helping themselves with loans they never intend to pay back.

This according to him further worsened by boisterous life style of Management that remained at variance with the philosophy of microfinance banking operations.

He said that the NDIC has started verification of insured depositors and will soon start paying the verified claims to appropriate depositors in fulfillment of its core mandate.

Speaking further he said from the record obtained so far, majority of the depositors especially in the MFBs, have less than N200,000.00 in their accounts, which implied that the NDIC will hopefully cover 100 per cent of the deposited funds in the MFBs.

He also stated that the changing landscape of the Nigerian financial sector brought to fruition the broadening dimension of Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) in Nigeria.

He said although, this effectively altered the scope and depth of regulatory/ supervisory interventions, but the NDIC remains resolute in its determination to safeguard depositors’ funds.

He said that the number of licensed MMOs by CBN is currently 23, with eight being “Bank-Led’’ and the remaining 15“Non-Bank Led”.

He explained that as at 2017 year end, the number of accounts in the MMOs stood at over 153 million, adding that the NDIC provides deposit insurance coverage to subscribers of MMOs to the maximum limit of N500,000.00 through the Pass-Through Deposit Insurance Framework. This is to further promote financial inclusion drive across the broad spectrum of the Nigerian economy.

Ibrahim further said to further enhance financial system stability in subsequent periods, and forestall the reoccurrence of disappointments, “the NDIC has embarked on various public awareness campaigns explaining the role and responsibilities of the customers to their banks, and vice versa.

This will essentially instill market discipline on the part of the depositors to ever be more vigilant in choosing financial institutions to bank with.”

Ibrahim said that the Corporation would continue to work closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure effective supervision of the banks so as to ensure strict adherence to rules and regulations guiding banking operations, with a view to protect depositors in the domestic financial system against fragrant disregard of extant rules by management of financial institutions in terms of stalling the occurrence of unlawful insiders’ dealings, weak internal control and overall non-compliance to prudential guidelines.

He said the NDIC, in collaboration with other stakeholders, will continue to promote good corporate governance in the nation’s banking system.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.