Why operatives brutalizesd Edo man – Police



The Edo state Police command has said a viral video which captured a policeman severely punching a civilian was done in self defense.

It warned that the command will not hesitate to deal with anyone or group of persons that found to obstruct the police personnel from performing their constitutional duties.

Spokesman for the command, SP. Bello Kontongs, who disclosed this in a statement said, “The viral video making the round on various social media platform (alleging police brutality) is misleading and an attempt to pinch the general public against the police”.

The statement was titled: “Viral video of policemen along Benin-Iguobazuwa road engaging a member of the public is self defense”

According to Kotongs, “A team of plicemen were on their lawful duty when some commuters suspected to be criminals refused being searched.

“For the record, while the operatives were conducting stop and search on the same road, a Toyota Camry car blue in colour with two occupants saw police operatives, immediately started reversing, in the process, the car hit one of the team member who is currently hospitalised.

“The development now angered the operatives. Other members of the team were able to prevent them (occupants) from escaping.

“As the car came to a hold, the occupants came down and starting rainning abuses and insult on the police.

“One driver of Audi 80 car carrying speakers believed to be moving with the Camry car seeing the chaos decided to join the occupants of camry car by using his car to block the road thereby preventing pedestrian and vehicular movement on the road.

“The three persons decided to raise false alarm on the police operatives which attracted crowd who tried to mob the policemen; while others attempted to disarm one of the officers.

“One suspect by name Iyobor Benson has been arrested, and he is helping the police with useful information,” Kontongs stated.