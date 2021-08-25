Why Orya is Benue’s next governor

Mama Owoicho and Mrs Tersoo,

both petty traders residing at Adeka, Gboko local government area of Benue state, think the number one office of the state shouldn’t be given to just anyone, or based on the amount of money at an aspirant’s disposal. They believe that the criteria to become a governor should be the aspirant’s intellectual capacity, leadership prowess, sound vision, and how cordial the aspirant’s relationship is with the people. It is in line with this assertion that some analysts and political pundits, interviewed in the cause of writing this article, are unanimous that a highly educated and astute technocrat, Chief Robert U. Orya, should be given serious consideration to become the next governor of Benue state in 2023.

According to these nalysts, the ambition of Robert Orya to become the governor of Benue state is not only timely and a welcome development but should also be seen as a project of every citizen of Benue state. It is instructive to note that Orya meritoriously piloted the affairs of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, NEXIM, as its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and is presently serving as Honorary President, Global Network of Export-Import Banks and Development Finance Institutions (GNEXID). Orya’s penchant to impact every nook and cranny of Benue state devoid of ethnicity, political affiliation, religious inclination, just as he did during his memorable tenure as the chief executive officer of NEXIM Bank should earn him the seat of the executive governor of Benue state.

There is no doubt that Orya possesses all the qualities to redefine leadership in Benue state in view of his immense contributions towards the development of NEXIM Bank, youth and women empowerment in the 23 local government areas of Benue state. Some of the empowerment programmes of the gubernatorial hopeful include the provision of soft loans for small scale businesses, award of scholarship to students of Benue extraction to higher institutions of learning, etc.

Indeed, Dr. Robert Orya is eminently qualified to vie for the position of the governor of Benue state in 2023. The election of Orya will be the best decision being a financial expert, a great human resource manager and political maestro that many public analysts see as one of the best brains from the shores of Benue. He should be given a chance to bring into fruition his intellectual prowess to take Benue state to its desired height of development, which its people have been yearning for in the over three decades of the state’s creation.

Honestly, time and space will not allow me to itemise the exceptional qualities of Orya, which I strongly believe every other aspirant will find very difficult to match. This is true because the name Robert Orya in Nigeria, and Benue state in particular, whenever and wherever it’s mentioned, instantly rings a bell on the minds of people based on his humane lifestyle, integrity, honesty, detribalisation, generosity, humility, kindness, etc. This is besides his earthshaking achievements at NEXIM Bank where he served as managing director for few highly productive years.

However, I will highlight what makes many political pundits and public analysts to tip Orya as the next governor of Benue state. It is on good record that in the late 80s/early 90s, Orya had already began to make great impact on the banking sector and political arena even as a young, ebullient student at the prestigious Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo and the University of Ibadan. He later became a thorough bred financial expert, human resource manager and a political juggernaut. He is the determining factor among the frontliners who handsomely deployed their wealth of knowledge and connections to transform human lives across borders.

This is why during his recent declaration in Makurdi, Benue state, where he is aspiring to govern, many who know his intellectual and leadership capabilities assert that he is the governor in-waiting. This is in view of his general acceptability both in among politicians in Benue state and at the national level. It is very true because; he has all the requisite qualities to govern even America, the most powerful country on earth talkless of Benue, which terrain he is very much familiar with. He did his elementary and higher institutions in the two major tribes of the Benue state – Tiv/Idoma. He is a man of integrity, honesty, hardwork, and above all, he is God-fearing

Idoko, a political activist and public affairs analyst, writes from Keffi, Nasarawa state.