Why Osun residents want me re-elected – Oyetola



Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that his love for the masses, passion for their welfare and the development of the state are some of the reasons people want him to be re-elected.



Oyetola said this during N30 million fundraising ceremony organized by the Ebira community in Osogbo, Osun state on Sunday.



The governor said his decision to seek for re-election was due to the confidence red in his administration by the electorate, who appreciated his meaningful contributions in the last three and half years.



The governor was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.



Oyetola, who noted that with support of the masses, he was confident of the victory,said campaign of calumny by the opposition partite es would not stop his re-election.



The governor said that since the inception of his administration, he had embarked on series of developmental projects as well aa s prompt payment of salaries and pensions.



Oyetola also said that his administration was aware of the importance of security and social stability as the f fundamental purpose for which the government was instituted and has lived up to that responsibility since becoming governor.



He said “since the inception of our administration, concerted efforts have been centred on fortifying the state security architecture through the establishment of security Joint Taskforce to complement mainstream security agency in preventing crimes in the state.



“To further exhibit our administration’s commitment to security of lives and property, 360 people the s were recruited into the state Amotekun with the procurement of 20 security vehicles and several communication gadgets to support them in the discharge of their responsibility.



“More than 750 vigilantes groups were also recruited in all the local government areas of the state to solidify the state security network.”



In his remarks, the president of the group, Shaibu Abere, commended the governor for his love for the non-indigene, which had made Osun a peaceful state without intertribal conflicts.



Abere, stated that their businesses had been thriving well due to prompt payment of workers’ salaries, as civil servants formed bulk of their patrons.



He also commended the governor for various developmental projects across the state, adding that the group would continue to live peacefully with other tribes and also support the governor for for his re-election.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

