Why our military should be commended, not reviled

Recently, some enemies of the country attacked an Abuja bound train, a facility put in place by the government to ease movement of the citizens.

Unfortunately, some lives were lost in the encounter adding more cries to the already existing one in our homes.

Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN) mourn with the affected families and ask God to comfort them.

The encounter with the terrorists undoubtedly brought out the best in members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Immediately information of the crisis reached them, our troops stormed the location and effected rescue of the victims.

According to one of the victims, Maimuna Ibrahim “I was unable to walk, it was a soldier who carried me on the back to the car that brought us to the hospital. They carried us and were able to pass over the cliff. Seriously they tried because it was not easy climbing the cliff.

Another of our lucky compatriot, Anas Iro Danmusa said: “The soldiers informed me that the air force could not make it due to the weather but help was on the way and they fulfilled their promise.

“I could say their response and arrival was the fastest anybody could achieve by road. I can never forget what the HQ Nigerian Army did for us.

“They responded swiftly, rescued us, comforted us, gave the badly injured priority and made sure they were dispatched to 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital and finally took the rest of us to the same destination with mostly their buses. I pray you to keep growing stronger and winning your battles against the enemies of the nation.

“I also pray that God gives the FG the wisdom and capacity to keep supporting you in the best way that will enable you to discharge your responsibilities. We are very proud of you.”

The Kaduna State Government in a statement signed by the State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed the role of the military in salvaging the situation.

“Relevant action agencies were urgently contacted, and robust deployments of personnel were swiftly made to the area to secure the passengers on board”

The efforts of our Armed Forces and in the Northeast undoubtedly cannot be neglected. Despite the magnitude of the crisis, they still continue to pile pressure on the terrorists who are now resorting to different deadly tactics for relevance.

The pressure led some 7,000 members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist organization and Boko Haram to surrender in northeastern Nigeria in one week.

Giving credence to what our AFN are doing to bring peace and stability, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde at the official ground-breaking of construction of the 671 Air Force Base located in Ajia area of Ibadan, Oyo State noted their significant contribution.

“Let me, at this point, commend the efforts of our military personnel in the fight against insurgency, banditry, and other security threats in various parts of our country. I will always say that our security agencies often perform a thankless job. No one remembers you when there is peace, but people begin to ask what you were doing once there is a breach. So, let me say thank you.”

MUN commend the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria ably led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor who not only swiftly deployed personnel to effect rescue but visited the scene for on the spot assessment.

MUN will continue to pray for the safety of our troops and their successes against those who want to make our country unsafe for innocent citizens.

Hajia Salamatu Adebayo is Publicity Secretary, Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN)