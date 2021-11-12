Why pastors listen to us, by NCPC boss Pam 2nd

The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said “a lot of pastors listen and wish to partner with the NCPC because of its credibility as a veritable platform for uniting the church in Nigeria.”

Rev. Pam declared this in Abuja while playing host to the president of California Congressional Black Caucus Delegation, United States of America, Ambassador Zyra McCloud, according to a statement issued recently by the Commission’s head of media and public relations, Celestine Toruka.

According to the statement, Rev. Pam said the NCPC “is the only apex Christian faith-based agency that has direct links with the Presidency and also interfaces strongly with the church.”

“We are grateful that you have been consistent all these years. We welcome this kind of vision to work with because we have a platform. You will be part of those whose history will be remembered in the recovering process of Nigeria,” he said via the statement.

The NCPC boss described the project of the International Association of the African American Ambassadors to the Continent of Africa and the Middle East as “one that will impact on the lives of Nigerians,” and gave the assurance that the Commission would collaborate with them to bring their vision to fruition in Nigeria.

Earlier, Dr McCloud thanked the NCPC boss for receiving them at short notice, describing Rev Pam as “a man of peace who is committed to humanity.”

She said the organisation would sponsor thousands of indigent school pupils in all public schools in Nigeria, starting with the FCT, adding that aside from the sponsorship of indigent school pupils, the organisation would collaborate with NCPC in the area of women empowerment and self-sustainability programmes.