‘Why PDP suspended national chairman Iyorchia Ayu’

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu was Sunday suspended by the party.

His suspension was effected by the executive of the party in Igyorov Ward of Gboko local government area of Benue state.

Addressing the media on behalf of the ward chairman, Kashi Philip, ward secretary, Mr. Vangeryina Dooyum, stated that Dr. Ayu was suspended by the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Reading from a text signed by 12 out of the 17-member ward executives, the secretary said the decision to suspend Dr Ayu was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.

Flanked by the chairman and other members, the secretary said: “We observed with utmost dismay that Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, who is the national chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov ward.

“It is on record that he has also failed to pay his annual subscription fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (as amended).

“Further investigation also revealed that he did not vote during the governorship and state assembly elections held on March 18, 2023.

“It was also discovered that, most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a vote of no confidence on Dr. Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.”

