Why Police sealed secretariat – ASCSN president 

The national president of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Comrade Innocent Bola Audu, has said the union’s national secretariat was sealed by the police to avoid breakdown of law and order.

In a statement weekend, Comrade Audu stated that the national secretariat was sealed untill further notice due to threats and unruly behavior of some members including a former secretary of the union.

He stated that the purported behaviour of some of the former executives of the union accused of alleged N10 billion fraud prompted the police to seal the national secretariat, adding that the sealing of the national secretariat was to douse tension and avoid bloodshed.

Comrade Audu noted that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos state was reportedly directed by the Inspector General of Police to provide security at the secretariat to ensure no breakdown of law and order, saying, “the truth remains that the secretariat was sealed by his threats and unruly behavior before the Police Commissioner to avoid break down of law and order and guarantee peace in the environment.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos, was also directed by the IGP to provide security in the secretariat to ensure no breakdown of law and order, and in order to prevent the suspects in the case from tampering with evidence materials that may be needed in police investigations,” he said.

Comrade Audu added: “The fact of the matter is that, Mr. Alade Bashir Lawal and his partners were reported to the police for suspected fraud of monumental proportion and mismanagement of the union’s finance and resources. On the basis of the complaint, the Inspector General of Police directed the Force CID to investigate the criminal allegations and the petition by the union’s president, Comrade Innocent Bola-Audu.

“At the meeting in commissioner’s office, Mr. Lawal became uncontrollable as he did not allow the union’s president to state his own side of the story. Even the commissioner’s intervention that the police is neutral and will ensure law and order is maintained did not assuage Mr. Lawal. He allegedly rudely told the Commissioner of Police that as a unionist he is not bound by any law.”

