Why power outage persists in Abuja, environ – FG

The Federal Government on Saturday said the partial shutdown of Oben gas plant was responsible for the dip in power generation across the country.

This occurred as the power generation for Abuja, and its environs dropped by 421.37MW, which makes the generated power to drop to 228.63MW from the usual 650MW.

Recall that some major cities have, in the last couple of weeks, been experiencing power outage, while others witnessed an epileptic electricity supply.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Power, Mallam Isa Sanusi, explained that the partial shutdown of the gas plant was to address the repair of critical gas processing equipment.

“We wish to notify the general public that the current dip in electricity generation is as a result of the partial shutdown of the Oben gas plant to address the repair of critical gas processing equipment. The incidence unfortunately occurred at a time when other power plants on other gas sources are undergoing planned maintenance and capacity testing.

“We wish to notify the public that Seplat Energy Plc has mobilized equipment, material, and personnel to site with a view to expediting the restoration of normal gas supply to the affected power plants.

“We have been assured that the repair work would be concluded this weekend and normalcy will be restored. While pleading with electricity consumers with the current state of supply, we wish to assure the general public that efforts are being made for a sustained improvement of supply across the country”, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has disclosed that its load allocation had dropped to 228.63MW from its 650MW allocation during optimal power generation.

This, the company explained, was responsible for the persistent instability of power supply across its franchise areas, and assured its customers that the current allocated electricity will be equitably distributed.

