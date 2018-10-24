Why power outage persists in Benin- BEDC

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has attributed power

blackout witnessed in some parts of Benin City, Edo state to a faulty

TCN

60MVA transformer.BEDC said the development affected three major 33KV feeders belonging

to the BEDC which according to it, is connected to Ikpoba dam

injection substation and Sapele road/Koko feeders.

The state head of the disco, Fidelis Obishai explained that the faulty

transformers distorted the “already established predictable power flow

arrangement in some parts of Benin.”

Obishai urged residents not to blame disco for the outage, adding that

it had introduced a load-shedding plan with a six-hour rotation for

customers.

He said the company also moved the affected customers to other feeders

in order to restore power.

He said: “It is important to state that I can only give what I have

and so, the impression that the BEDC threw Edo state into blackout is

not correct.”

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) spokesman, Rufus Imafidon

said he was not authorised to speak on the issue.

