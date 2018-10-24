Why power outage persists in Benin- BEDC

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has attributed power
blackout witnessed in some parts of Benin City, Edo state to a faulty
TCN
60MVA transformer.BEDC said the development affected three major 33KV feeders belonging
to the BEDC which according to it, is connected to Ikpoba dam
injection substation and Sapele road/Koko feeders.
The state head of the disco, Fidelis Obishai explained that the faulty
transformers distorted the “already established predictable power flow
arrangement in some parts of Benin.”
Obishai urged residents not to blame disco for the outage, adding that
it had introduced a load-shedding plan with a six-hour rotation for
customers.
He said the company also moved the affected customers to other feeders
in order to restore power.
He said: “It is important to state that I can only give what I have
and so, the impression that the BEDC threw Edo state into blackout is
not correct.”
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) spokesman, Rufus Imafidon
said he was not authorised to speak on the issue.
