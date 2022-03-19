Why President Buhari should reappoint Bogoro as TEFTUND boss

Dear President Muhammadu Buhari, i will make this letter open, very short and precise due to the tight schedules of your exalted office.

Mr President, you may recall sir, that Professor Suleiman Bogoro was once replaced with another person before his tenure expired in TEFTUND with another executive secretary.

You also knew the kinds of rot and mismanagement the fund suffered before you reinstated Bogoro. I am sure that Mr President is not oblivious of the unprecedented successes and achievements recorded in the Trust Fund under the watch of Bogoro.

As a reformer and purposeful leader, Mr President needs active and serious public officers like Bogoro who can help his administration in implementing reforms and development programmes.

Professor Bogoro has brought a new lease of life to the Trust Fund with his ingenuity, resilience, astuteness and wealth of experience from the academia.

He injected some informed ideas and innovations that completely revealed the actual essence of creating the parastatal.

He established the titan of renowned academics under the leadership of Professor Gadzama and this crops of academics brought in measures and steps that stepped up the Trust Fund to the higher alter. The former executive secretary has produced very many academics by simplifying the method and conditions of getting sponsorships for research.

Under him, everyone in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education could access grants from the parastatal to acquire further education or embark on research. You didn’t need ‘Long leg’ to access funding to go for more education as it was the case before his reign as executive secretary of TEFTUND.

But with him as Tetfund chief executive, it recorded an unprecedented achievement. It sponsored many results oriented and highly practical research. The Fund did well in the area of training and retraining of lecturers of universities and other tertiary institutions.

There were provisions for both local and foreign trainings under Bogoro’s TEFTUND, more pronounced was in the areas of fixing of structures in all the tertiary institutions across the country. Virtually all the structures in the public institutions were built by Tetfund.

Tetfund built and furnished lecture halls, libraries and offices of all the public institutions.

Mr President Sir, from the foregoing and many more too numerous to count, I will not bother you with the uncountable achievements but would rather go straight to the point by concluding that; Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions will not afford to lose Bogoro at this very critical time.

The universities tested the experience of the very self-centred leadership in the past when training recorded its lowest ebbs, when stringent and harsh conditions where put in place to restrict many from research or pursuing more education.

There were crises all over the higher institutions, sir you will not forget the celebration that followed the announcement of Bogoro’s second coming in all the campuses of our public educational institutions. The TEFTUND staff and other university staff cannot endure the replacement of Professor Suleiman Bogoro at the time your government needs him most.

Moreso, we the Bauchi state people cannot afford to lose him in TEFTUND because of the dignity and good reputation of the state he projected when he represented us in TEFTUND.

Finally sir, your government cannot afford the risk of not reappointing Suleiman Bogoro in TEFTUND at a crucial time when the government needs competent hands and people of integrity. I call on you sir not to hesitate to reappoint Bogoro in TEFTUND because he is important in the government.

Al’ameen writes from Bauchi, Bauchi state.