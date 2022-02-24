Why Rufai Abubakar deserves Buhari’s reappointment as NIA boss – Ex-lawmaker

A former House of Representatives Chairman House Committee on Intelligence and National Security, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, has explained reasons President Muhammadu Buhari reappointed Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, “describing it as a well deserved one.”

The APC chieftain and 2019 governorship aspirant in Zamfara state said President played up competency over sentiment by re-appointing the DG of NIA despite the campaign of caluminy against his person.

Reacting to opposition by certain person against Abubakar’s reappointment at a news conference Thursday in Abuja, Jaji said the decision to reappoint the DG NIA was a welcome development.



“During my stay as the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Intelligence and National Security, we didn’t have anything against the DG NIA because he is eminently qualified to occupy that position. I can tell you categorically that all the accusations leveled against him are false.

“The decision to reappoint the DG NIA to continue in office is a welcome development. People have the right to dislike him but not definitely on the basis of competence or capability.

“I recall that my committee asked for his file , scrutinized it with my colleagues right from the day he was appointed to serve in that agency, his promotions and the results of examinations that he sat for which he passed successfully.

In the course of our investigation, we found out that he even bagged the DG’s medal award three times. It’s a rare feat for anybody working in the NIA or the Department of State Security (DSS). Anybody who is not qualified can’t bag the award in the first place.”

Justifying his support for the DG, the Zamfara born politician noted that the NIA boss has always been found exhibiting high sense of competency and commitment to duty since his first appointment in 2018.

“Here is a man that has displayed a high sense of commitment and intligentia while discharging his duties from 2018 to the time that the President Muhammadu Buhari reappointed him. I subscribe to the idea of reappointing him not based on sentiment but simply because of the exemplary leadership he has displayed while discharging his official duties as DG NIA.”

Jaji, who asked all hands to be on deck and added that the country cannot afford to toy with the integrity of the intelligence community, said: “I advice them to set aside their sentiments and support those that are doing their best to ensure the wellbeing of Nigerians.”