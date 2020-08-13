‘Why Sancho dumped Manchester Utd’

Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho says he is “really happy” to be sharing a pitch with the club’s younger players and wants to help guide them.

The England winger, 20, is Manchester United’s top summer transfer target.

But Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc said on Monday Sancho will stay at the German club next season.

“I love playing with this lot,” said Sancho after starting a pre-season game in Switzerland on Wednesday alongside Jude Bellingham and Gio Reyna, both 17.

“It’s a special bunch. We’ve got some special young players coming up. I’m really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them.

“I joined when I was 17 – some of the lads are the same age. I’ve been there and done that. I can guide them in what’s good and what isn’t. I can hopefully motivate them as well.”

United think Dortmund’s £100m valuation, the player’s salary and the agent’s fee are all too high given the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A 10 August deadline the Bundesliga club placed on any deal for Sancho to be agreed passed without any development.