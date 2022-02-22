Why Sen. Adamu should be a bridge builder



How does one begin this journey of unmasking a destroyer of the people’s decision, especially when such a person is none other than a political sage and father of Nasarawa state? The task is even made herculean because the masquerade is yet to come clean and say openly what if true, could amount to political treachery.

The issue at stake revolves around the contest to occupy the seat of the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the National Convention of the party earlier scheduled for February 26, but now shifted to March 26.

Governor Abdullahi A. Sule of Nasarawa state started the campaign for the APC to zone its national chairman’s seat to the North-central geopolitical zone, to compensate the zone, as well for inclusiveness. The governor went further to canvass support for his immediate predecessor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who played significant role in the formation of the APC.

It was reliably gathered that Governor Sule didn’t stop there. He consulted widely among his colleagues to impress on them to see reason for the APC to zone the chairmanship position to the North-central.

It can be safe to say that Governor Sule’s lobby and consultations may have paid off, from recent development which points to the fact that the APC may have zoned the seat to the North-central.

Prior to that, the APC in Nasarawa state, led by Governor Sule, had reason to publicly adopt Senator Al-Makura as the party’s choice for the national chairmanship contest. APC stakeholders from across the state, with the exception of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, gathered at the Government House, to affirm Al-Makura as their chosen candidate for the national chairmanship race.

It does not require much searching to discover the why the party took that decision. It was obvious that Senator Adamu, who has never declared his intention to also run for the position of the APC national chairman, is being pushed by certain vested interest, to work against the collective decision of the party in the state.

It was reliably gathered that three or four governors in the North-west, are backing Adamu to become APC national chairman. This is even as feelers also indicate that Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), is at the forefront of the push for Senator Adamu to become the next APC national chairman.

Be as it may, the truth remains that these APC stalwarts are merely seeking to settle scores between long time foes, using Adamu as a smokescreen. For Buni, this is an opportunity to get even with Senate President Ahmed Lawan on who takes control of Yobe state.

Still waters run deep but in politics, still waters run deeper. Buni was Adamu’s political surrogate. Buni only cleared the way for his benefactor to emerge chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee set up by the party, through which Adamu is trying to kill two birds with one stone. While appearing to be reconciling aggrieved members of the party, he was busy campaigning to replace Buni as national chairman of APC.

Adamu, the first executive governor of Nasarawa state, may have finally decided to turn his back on his primary constituency and to challenge the collective decision of the party to stand behind Al-Makura for the APC national chairman.

It’s therefore pertinent to draw the attention of some APC stakeholders, who for self-seeking interests, are attempting to foist Adamu on the APC. They will only succeed in putting in place a chairman without support from the home front. Nasarawa state APC is solidly behind Senator Al-Makura and Adamu is but an impostor who has decided to challenge and rubbish the collective decision of members of the party In the state.

It is also worthy of note that Adamu lacked grassroots support, back in his Nasarawa West constituency. Recall that, in 2015, Adamu barely escaped after he prevailed on the late father of Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, to prevail on his son to withdraw his case before the election petition tribunal, after it became obvious he was going to lose the election.

Even in 2019, it took the intervention of his political surrogate, Buni, who was then APC national secretary, to subdue former Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Alhaji Aliyu Tijjani Ahmed, to make Adamu the candidate of the party for Nasarawa West senatorial district.

As the nation approaches the 2023 general elections, Adamu’s political fate hangs in the balance. He is no longer contesting for the senatorial seat and the only escape route from political oblivion is to be APC national chairman through the back door.

A person like Adamu, who is willing to jeopardise his position as a statesman and father of the APC in Nasarawa state, to stab the party in the back, should not be trusted with such lofty position as APC national chairman.

Again, the people of his Nasarawa West are not happy with Adamu and are getting ready to call his bluff. Come 2023, there is a growing aversion to his domination of the political terrain as stakeholders have finalised plans to send the former governor on retirement.

This gang up by Adamu, with other politicians outside the state, will certainly be resisted and will fail. Adamu, rather than be the father that he is, has decided to misbehave in a manner that even his political children will point fingers to his face. With this singular decision to rubbish the decision of the APC in his home state, he has shown that he is no longer to be trusted.

Adamu has turned into a betrayer of the trust of members of the APC in Nasarawa state and as such has introduced a new dimension to the concept of unity and loyalty within the party. Because of his selfish interest, he is willing to betray the party by colluding with others outside the state to work against the decision of the party.

Okorafor, a public analyst, writes from Abuja