Why smuggling persist – Ogun Customs

Comptroller Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Ogun state Command 1 Michael Agbara, has attributed negligence of residents of border communities as the major reason for smuggling in the state.

Agbara, who spoke during a meeting with representatives of student communities in Ogun state at the command’s headquarters in Idi-Iroko border, Saturday, explained that many residents of the border communities in the state see the border as their resource control.

The customs boss exonerated his men from the alleged killings of people in the border communities, explaining that smugglers usually mobilise themselves in large numbers to attack Customs officers in the line of duty.