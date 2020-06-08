Why some businesses may remain closed in Lagos

With the rising index cases of COVID-19 in the country, especially Nigeria’s business hub, Lagos state, some businesses may not be re-opened after the expiration of the present two weeks easing process, according to the state government.

The Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has insisted that relaxation centres such as bars, nightclubs, spas, gyms, cinemas and parks remain closed unless they successfully obtain the provisional clearance certificate as directed.

The provisional clearance certificate is the final clearance given to businesses under the Register-to-open initiative, certifying that they have fulfilled all conditions as required and may now be allowed to commence operations in line with the given safety guidelines.

According to a tweet at the official twitter handle of the Lagos state government, business owners and managers who wish to commence operations must put in place the appropriate facilities and working environment to help contain the spread of the COVID-19.