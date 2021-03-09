‘Why some CSOs, NGOs oppose Buhari’

The Coalition of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Good Governance in Nigeria (COCMEGG), has disclosed that the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) opposed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, were doing so because the president refused to agree to their outrageous demands at the expense of the country.

President, Coalition of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Good Governance in Nigeria (COCMEGG), Kenneth Aigbegbele, and the Secretary General, James Okoronkwo, said this on Monday in Abuja, at a press conference on the state of the nation.

Aigbegbele urged Nigerians to ignore a statement by a self-acclaimed coalition of 70 CSOs across Nigeria to pass a vote of no confidence on President Buhari’s administration.

According to him, the so called 70 CSOs cannot speak for Nigerians, especially, the COCMEGG, an umbrella body of over 350 CSOs, NGOs, human rights activists and media executives, among others.

“These co-travellers of CSOs, NGOs and groups masquerading themselves as conscience of the Nation, have been winning and dining with the same present administration since they took over the mantle of leadership in 2015.

“Our findings revealed that, instead of offering positive and constructive advice, the group prefers rather to go cap-in-hand, soliciting and arm-twisting the present administration to harken to their outrageous demands, failure to which, they now cajole and blackmail the present administration, in order to achieve their selfish agenda.

“We also have it on good authority that these groups have been sponsored to stampede the government of President Buhari, whose only perceived crime is that the government has refused to play along their story line.

“We still urge the government to remain steadfast, focused, and not be distracted from concentrating on its avowed agenda to safeguard lives and property in Nigeria and the delivery of good democracy dividends to the grassroots,” Aigbegbele said.

The group also urged the international community, politicians and well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with the government in its endeavour to protect lives and property in Nigeria.

He said, “We also inform the world that, despite the CSOs’ insinuations, Nigeria is safe for investments as it is a choice destination and an investment haven.”

