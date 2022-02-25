‘Why some Nigerian airlines may fold up soon’

Airline operations in Nigeria are in dire need of a huge turnaround of fortune, else a number of airlines operating on the domestic scene may close shop in the not too distant time, operators have warned.

Whilst the challenges are multifaceted, they said they are not being help by government agencies who either continue to collect various forms of charges from the airlines with the Nigeria Customs Service being worst culprit for refusing to implement a presidential order not to collect Value Added Tax VAT on imported aircraft parts and often delaying the clearing of spare parts for their operations.

They are also not help by the frequencies of bird strikes at some airports, in 2021 only, operators said they lost a whooping $60 million (about 24, 957, 600,000) being cost of repairs of engines damaged by bird strikes while delays, cancellations and refunds also drained them an estimated N20 billion. The repair of a single engine cost as much as $2 million.

Arising from a meeting in Lagos on Wednesday, the umbrella body of airline operators in Nigeria, the Airline Operators of Nigeria AON lamented that except concrete steps are taken to stem the tide, a number of operators will be forced to throw in the towel as a result of increasing cost of operations.

Of grave concern is the intrusion by foreign carriers operating into several cities of the country particularly Ethiopia Airlines and Qatar Airways that are granted multiple destinations in Nigeria by the federal government. Qatar Airways will commence simultaneous operations from Kano and Port Harcourt to Doha on Tuesday March 2022.

Speaking on behalf of the airlines after the Lagos meeting, Vice President of AON and Chairman of Nigeria largest airline, Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema described the exercise as inimical to the growth of domestic carrier, he demanded that foreign carriers be restricted to one entry point while they codeshare with local carrier to distribute their passengers to their destinations within Nigeria.

He said “AON objects very strongly to the multiple designations granted foreign airlines to operate into cities of the country especially Qatar Airways and Ethiopian Airlines. AON believes that the growth of the industry is being curtailed while the capital flight is unimaginable. This kind of exercise will deplete the country’s savings.’’

According to AON, No foreign carrier provides 10 percent of the job the smallest airline company offers Nigerians, affirming that the already worsened situation signposts the immediate collapse of some airlines.

Speaking of allegations of collusion by members to jerk up fare ticket prices, Mr. Allen said, “We want to state clearly that the Airline Operators of Nigeria never got together to increase their base fare. We debunk that insinuation that the airlines got together to fix prices.

“The N50, 000 you have seen on inventory has always been there for the last five years. During Christmas time, the period of December, you noticed that the base fare going to certain areas of the country would be N60, 000, N70, 000. Airlines didn’t come together to decide on that.”

Allen explained further that “Jet A1 price has risen from N200 per litre to N430 per litre. It is only a stupid man that will not know that there is fire on the mountain. The ground handling firms hiked fees by 300 percent. What should airlines do in this situation? They got together to do that. They went to the National Assembly and it has been approved for them. If the cost of my operation, all of a sudden, has gone up by 300 per cent, just from the ground handling services alone, what do I do?

Allen queried that “If the cost of aviation fuel has risen by over 200 per cent within a month, what should I do? If the cost of forex (foreign exchange) has risen from N340 to N585, what should I do? Gentlemen, don’t forget airline business is dollarised. Everything is in dollars. Do you want to fall out of the sky or fly safely in Nigeria?

According to him, “Foreigners have been asking questions about how you people maintain your plane with the kind of fare you charge in Nigeria.

“Forex scarcity has hit us so badly and has risen by 200 percent. What should we do? Over 50 airlines have closed shops in this country in less than ten years. These are the reasons many airlines have gone into extinction. We pay about 37 charges. No wonder no Nigerian airline is that strong”.

The AON VP attributed 98 percent airlines flight delays and cancellations in the country to factors outside the control of airlines and condemned the increasing acts of attacks by passengers on airline staff and facilities affirming that irate travellers are emboldened by the non action of security operatives at the airports who looked the other way while they carry out their assault.

He warned that the AON has resolved not to accept the attacks by passengers against airline staff in future.